The Eagle has been a training ground for many Texas A&M graduates, but it’s also been a pivotal stop for other journalists. That certainly was the case for Robert Fleischer and Dawn Galloway, who both recently died.

Fleischer was The Eagle’s managing editor from 1978-81 and Galloway was the city editor in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Their time at The Eagle was short, but they more than made the most of it.

This was a big-time career move at the time for the 44-year-old Fleischer who in the previous 12 years had been the managing editor at the Naples Daily News in Naples, Florida; the Enid Morning News and Daily Eagle in Enid, Oklahoma; and the Clinton Herald in Clinton, Iowa.

Fleischer paid his dues and seemed a perfect fit for The Eagle. He might have had a white-collar job, but he had a blue-collar mentality. “Flash” wasn’t afraid to roll up his sleeves. He could be the boss, but he also was one of the guys. He had a trusting face with a dry sense of humor and a distinctive, deep belly-controlled laugh. He had no qualms about poking fun at himself. He was a big fan of the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers and Milwaukee Brewers, so he’d make his way over to the sports department about once a day. He’d often be joined by Eagle finance director Rod Armstrong who had a stare that made you sweat, thinking you’d messed up your expense report or time card. But Armstrong, who died in 2020, had a happy, infectious laugh. If the joke was really good, he’d laugh so hard, he’d tear up as his face turned red. Throw in the always-smiling Flash motioning with his big hands as he talked and they were our version of Abbott and Costello, providing a much-needed break for Eagle sports editor Joe Kammlah and myself along with anyone within listening range.

I still can picture Flash and Armstrong leaning up against the wall in front of the sports desks, having a good laugh. Those are priceless memories in so many ways, considering most workers these days don’t even go into an office. Zoom wouldn’t have done Flash and Armstrong justice.

Flash ended up getting a raw deal. The company fired the publisher who had hired him. The new publisher brought in his own managing editor. Flash was out. They gave him time to find a job, putting him in charge of the opinions page while biding his time, sticking Flash in an office away from the new managing editor who settled into Flash’s old office. Flash, not surprisingly, handled it like a pro.

Kammlah and I thought things were getting worse for Flash as the weeks and days dwindled with him still at The Eagle. Flash remained upbeat when asked how the job hunt was going, but eventually, we stopped asking.

He eventually landed as executive director of the United Way. His new duties at times brought him into the Eagle, which had to give him a sad, yet good feeling.

I don’t remember the last time I talked to Flash. Our paths just didn’t cross. Other than work, I barely have time for my own family. It’s the life of a journalist, which no one knew better than Flash. Strangely, about two weeks before he died, my wife out of the blue brought up Flash and his wife Ann. They were people you don’t forget.

Ditto for Galloway who during her time at The Eagle helped ramrod our coverage when the Aggie Bonfire fell. Galloway was a beacon of strength for the reporters and was always positive, encouraging. At times, she was even too bubbly for me. She had a teacher’s demeanor that served her well.

If she needed help from the sports department, she’d come over in her happy, but yet needy tone, saying, “Cease, could you. …”

And I’d just blurted out sure to save both of us time.

She ran the news side so well, I didn’t interact with her as much as you might think. She always went to your desk with a purpose and headed home when done. She also was mother and had a husband and two sons who demanded her attention.

“Dawn was such an important part of The Eagle as city editor,” Eagle opinions page editor Robert C. Borden posted on Galloway’s obituary page. “Her strong, tough guidance during the Bonfire collapse made all of us at The Eagle shine brighter with the ability to bring critical information to the community. She was a true friend and her departure from The Eagle was a loss to me personally and to the community. She was such a special person and I shall miss her.”

Galloway’s impact on the community, though, was just beginning. She became a life skills teacher for the College Station ISD special education after leaving The Eagle. She had been A&M United Methodist Church’s director of the mothers day out daycare before joining the newspaper. Reporting was in her blood, having earned a journalism degree from Auburn. She worked at the Leeds Tribune in Trussville, Alabama, and the Daily Oklahoman in Oklahoma City before The Eagle. But her passion for journalism was topped by her love to help others. She earned a master’s degree in counseling while working at CSISD, becoming an administrator. She also was a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for the Brazos Valley.

The people who packed A&M United Methodist Church for the celebration of Galloway’s life, spoke volumes of her impact.

Same goes for Fleischer. Being named the first full-time executive director of the United Way wasn’t a bail-out job, it became part of who he was. The organization soared under his 17-year stay. And when the United Way fell into deep financial trouble 11 years ago, it turned to Flash who came out of retirement and helped them right things before returning to an active retirement. He was a 60-year member of the Lions Club, most of that time at the College Station Noon Lions Club, being part of the group’s first Hall of Fame class. He sang in Christ Church’s choir until his final illness and was treasurer of the Brazos Valley Chorale. Now, I know why his laugh was so refreshing, it was in tune, much like his life.

Fleischer died on July 3, two days before Galloway. They faithfully served the Bryan-College Station community for a combined eight decades. They could have left, since they weren’t Aggies, but this was home. There’s no doubt Texas A&M and Aggies helps make this a great place to live, but any community is only as good as all the people in it.

Bryan-College Station made a lasting impression on both the Fleischer and Galloway families as soon as they hit town, despite the struggles. Fleischer after taking the job at The Eagle had to live in a one-room motel room for a month along with his wife and two sons until moving into a house. Luckily, they didn’t have to move again and neither did the Galloways.

Fleischer and Galloway came here to write headlines, but luckily for Bryan-College Station they became much better at making them.