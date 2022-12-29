 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Countdown to the New Year is on in B-CS

    Looking for fun ways to celebrate the New Year? The Bryan-College Station area has several options for New Year’s Eve on Saturday and New Year’s Day the following day. Here’s a rundown of a few events:

    Calendar for Friday, Dec. 30

      Check out a new exhibit at Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. “An American in Venice: James McNeill Whistler and His Legacy” will run from Jan. 17–April 2. The gallery, open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 1-4 p.m. Saturdays, captures the u…

      Calendar for Thursday, Dec. 29

        The Museum of the American GI (19124 Texas 6 in College Station) is celebrating the 80th anniversary of the year (1943) in which the tide turned the Allies' way in World War II with Winterblitz from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. Included among the turning points: The final defeat…

        How to dispose of your real Christmas tree

        Santa’s sleigh is in the rearview mirror in the Bryan-College Station area, and the time has come to begin planning for the disposal of real Christmas trees. Whether you decide to repurpose, recycle or dispose of your tree, there are a few things you should know before doing so.

        Mr. Hamburger permanently closes Bryan restaurant

        Mr. Hamburger officials announced Monday on its Facebook page that its Bryan restaurant will not be reopening as planned in 2023 and said the property owner has a new development opportunity for this facility.

        A+ gifts for the ladies

        Need gift ideas to help with the ladies in your life? This list will surely help you make the grade.

        Calendar for Wednesday, Dec. 28

        StageCenter Theatre (218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan) hosts “Sleuth” at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays from Feb. 9-25 (2 p.m. Sunday matinee Feb. 19). The ultimate game of cat and mouse is played out in a cozy English country house owned by mystery writer, Andrew Wyke. Guest Milo Tindle, a…

        Calendar for Tuesday, Dec. 27

        There are plenty of options to ring out the old and ring in the new in the Bryan-College Station area on New Year’s Eve this Saturday night. The Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, Hurricane Harry’s, BigShots Golf Aggieland, 5 Knocks Speakeasy, The 101, BCS Axe House and Hershel’s at the Stella …

