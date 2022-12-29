Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle.
The Eagle’s 2022 Top 10 News Stories, No. 1: Brazos County Commissioners set no-new-revenue tax rate
Editor’s note: This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. The Brazos County Commissioners Court tax rate saga is The Eagle’s No. 1 story in 2022.
For 67 years, Jesse Medina, owner of Aggieland Barber Shop, brought his haircutting expertise to the corner of College Main Street and University Drive in College Station.
These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).
Joshua Ryan Herrin was arrested Friday and taken into custody for his connection in the shooting of a Brazos County deputy earlier in the day, the Bryan Police Department announced on Twitter.
Looking for fun ways to celebrate the New Year? The Bryan-College Station area has several options for New Year’s Eve on Saturday and New Year’s Day the following day. Here’s a rundown of a few events:
Editor’s note: This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. News from the 2022 election is The Eagle’s No. 2 story in 2022. The No. 1 story will run in Saturday’s edition.
Check out a new exhibit at Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. “An American in Venice: James McNeill Whistler and His Legacy” will run from Jan. 17–April 2. The gallery, open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 1-4 p.m. Saturdays, captures the u…
The Museum of the American GI (19124 Texas 6 in College Station) is celebrating the 80th anniversary of the year (1943) in which the tide turned the Allies' way in World War II with Winterblitz from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. Included among the turning points: The final defeat…
Members of the Brazos County Commissioners Court heard from multiple citizens in favor of a mental health court during Wednesday’s meeting at the Brazos County Administration Building.
The Eagle’s 2022 Top 10 News Stories, No. 3: Escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez killed following manhunt, murders
Editor’s note: This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. The three-week manhunt of escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez and his subsequent killings of a grandfather and his four grandchildren is The Eagle’s No. 3 story in 2022. Sto…
It’s been an active flu season across the country and Brazos County has been no different, according to an official from the Brazos County Health District.
Santa’s sleigh is in the rearview mirror in the Bryan-College Station area, and the time has come to begin planning for the disposal of real Christmas trees. Whether you decide to repurpose, recycle or dispose of your tree, there are a few things you should know before doing so.
Editor’s note: This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. Record heat and drought conditions is The Eagle’s No. 4 story in 2022. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in Saturday’s edition.
Mr. Hamburger officials announced Monday on its Facebook page that its Bryan restaurant will not be reopening as planned in 2023 and said the property owner has a new development opportunity for this facility.
StageCenter Theatre (218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan) hosts “Sleuth” at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays from Feb. 9-25 (2 p.m. Sunday matinee Feb. 19). The ultimate game of cat and mouse is played out in a cozy English country house owned by mystery writer, Andrew Wyke. Guest Milo Tindle, a…
A small airplane with a mechanical failure made an emergency landing in a field off Jones Road between F.M. 47 and F.M 60 on Tuesday afternoon, according to officials from the College Station Fire Department.
Tatiana Rivera, operations manager and volunteer coordinator for the Bridge Ministries Food Pantry, is expecting close to 100 people to pick up a month’s worth of food donations and a blanket when the organization holds its Cozy Christmas Blanket Giveaway between 5-7 p.m. Thursday.
Editor’s note: This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. The denial of the MSC as an early voting location is The Eagle’s No. 5 story in 2022. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in the Dec. 31 edition.
There are plenty of options to ring out the old and ring in the new in the Bryan-College Station area on New Year’s Eve this Saturday night. The Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, Hurricane Harry’s, BigShots Golf Aggieland, 5 Knocks Speakeasy, The 101, BCS Axe House and Hershel’s at the Stella …