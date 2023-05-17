Today's Birthday

(05/17/23) — You're a shining star this year. Consistent collaboration builds amazing results. Creativity blossoms in peaceful privacy this spring. Share support with summer partnership challenges, before autumn energizes your work, fitness and health. Reinvent yourself for new possibilities next winter. Illuminate beauty, goodness and truth.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Previous plans could go out the window. Focus words and action on income generation. Monitor expenses carefully to leave a cushion for the unexpected.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Connect and communicate to broaden your reach around a barrier. Anticipate resistance. Wait for better conditions to advance. Focus on here and now.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Savor a private retreat. Take a temporary escape from screens. Recharge with a good book, film or story. Care for yourself before helping others.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Discuss crazy dreams and possibilities. Teamwork can move mountains, one bucket at a time. Reinforce bonds with friends and allies. Connect for shared support.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Reconnect with the part of your job that you love. Discover and develop interesting professional opportunities. Let go of preconceptions or assumptions. Consider potential.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Do the homework for a strong case. Study and learn valuable tricks. Don't worry about the future. Take action for the results you want.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Direct the flow and manage shared accounts and initiatives. Keep communication channels open. File documents before the deadline. Discover a brilliant and unusual solution.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Collaborate for common cause. Keep your sense of humor and patience when things get tense. Taking action remedies concerns. Don't get caught in a loop.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Find creative ways to get into action, despite complications. What you're learning energizes your work and health. Restore it with good food and rest.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Make new connections. Enjoy family and friends. Discuss potential and possibilities with someone you love. Express what's in your heart.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Family comes first. Discuss potential impacts and outcomes before committing to a domestic project. Consider what's ahead before spending on something you don't need.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Things are starting to make sense. Develop creative ideas to the next level. Solving an intellectual puzzle is delicious.

