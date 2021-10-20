Young drivers schooled in the lasting impact of unsafe driving

Young drivers and family members gathered together Wednesday afternoon at Callaway-Jones Funeral Home to participate in an “Evening of Reflection” that highlighted the lasting impacts of unsafe driving.
The Reality Education for Drivers (RED) program is a four-week program through Brazos Valley Injury Prevention and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, with the support of Texas Department of Transportation. The program provides young risk-taking drivers, ages 16-25, classes and information to encourage them to make better decisions behind the wheel.
“When making the choice to hold a drink for someone, speed, not wear a seatbelt, or driving drowsy or distracted,” said Mary Jo Prince, program manager of the Brazos Valley Injury Prevention Coalition and Statewide Initiatives/Red Program, “it’s not always a citation, it’s not always that the fact they’ve gotten a citation for breaking a law, sometimes they aren’t even aware of the law that they’ve broken.”
Municipal and precinct one judges send offenders to the program who are then enrolled into classes, Prince said. Originally held at CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital, the program starts in a classroom setting and leads up to a tour of the trauma center and morgue to provide an insight into what it’s like to be on the other side. The classes have been held on Zoom due to COVID-19.
“The RED program is about saving lives. We’re all human, we’ve all made bad choices, and sometimes those choices get a little bit tougher,” Prince said. “Our municipal court and our judges are giving these kids a second chance. That’s part of our education, that you can’t let your mistakes define you. It’s how you learn from those mistakes and move forward that defines you.”
Attempting to prevent young drivers from going to the next step of a bad decision, the RED program points out risky behavior and the consequences of those choices, Prince said. Driving home the message, according to a TxDOT campaign, there has not been a deathless day on the Texas state highways, roadways, or streets since Nov. 7, 2000, Prince said.
“We want our RED students to be part of the solution to end that streak, not continue the problem, and everybody can be a part of the solution when they are behind that wheel,” she said. “Our whole purpose is to educate and help these kids live out their full potential.”
Speakers were brought in Wednesday to discuss situations they’ve encountered related to poor decision-making behind the wheel. The presentation was opened by Ricky Alderete, Callaway-Jones Funeral Center funeral director, and followed by College Station Fire Department Battalion Chief Jason Giles.
“This is such a growing problem in the area, and such a preventable problem,” Giles said. “With the experience that I’ve had with over 26 years in the EMS world I figured I could throw some insight into some kids to steer them into the right direction.”
Giles had the crowd participate in an experiment where he remained silent for one minute. After the minute was over, Giles told the crowd that the average response time for an accident was five minutes plus the time it may take someone to find you or if there are other calls.
“I believe there’s a quote that goes I wish my mind could forget what my eyes have seen,” Giles said. “You realize how precious life is and how it can be taken in an instant. As I get older, I think about the family repercussions of those decisions that we make. At the end of day, if you think about it, so much of it could be prevented from one avenue or another.”
Since becoming battalion chief, Giles said he puts a focus on prevention in an effort to better the community by freeing up ambulances.
“I hope they take away how precious life is and that it could be taken away in an instant. The ramification from a bad decision, that a bad decision isn’t the end of the world, but it turns into a bad decision if it gets repeated,” he said.
Texas State Trooper II Matthew Blevins told the crowd stories of pulling up on car accidents and hearing unforgettable sounds of grieving loved ones when he gave them the death notice.
“I think the overall benefit and what everybody wants to see out of things like this are these young adults to absorb and hear what we’re saying,” Blevins said. “When they see or hear about a crash, see someone driving unsafe, or know somebody that was in a crash they go back and remember some of the people that spoke at this event and the key things they took away to make better decisions.”
Blevins said the DWI ratio is fairly low in the surrounding counties; however, depending on where you are located, repeat offenders can cause fatalities.
“People wonder how it is even possible somebody has four or five DWI’s,” Blevins said. “They fail to look at their last stop; it wasn’t with the law enforcement agency, it was with the courtroom. It’s people knowing well I can get away with it or go to jail and it will be done. In my opinion that would make a larger difference and Brazos County has a better stance than most.”
When it comes to roads it doesn’t discriminate against your race, gender, or social class and at any moment anyone’s life could be taken away, said Blevins.
“They have to lean on how badly they want to succeed in whatever they choose in life because at the end of the day that’s what’s going to matter,” said Blevins. “Things have a way of coming around and these young folks need to know if they want something hard enough they will get it. They need to understand if it is predictable it is preventable. If they think a poor outcome could happen it likely will happen and you can prevent it right then.”
At the end of the program, a mother and member of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension held a presentation with pictures of her son who lost his life seven years ago after he chose to drink and drive. She hoped his story would encourage others to make better choices when they decide to take to the road. RED students exited after they looked in a coffin with a mirror to remind them that it could be them or someone they love.