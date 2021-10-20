Young drivers schooled in the lasting impact of unsafe driving

Giles had the crowd participate in an experiment where he remained silent for one minute. After the minute was over, Giles told the crowd that the average response time for an accident was five minutes plus the time it may take someone to find you or if there are other calls.

“I believe there’s a quote that goes I wish my mind could forget what my eyes have seen,” Giles said. “You realize how precious life is and how it can be taken in an instant. As I get older, I think about the family repercussions of those decisions that we make. At the end of day, if you think about it, so much of it could be prevented from one avenue or another.”

Since becoming battalion chief, Giles said he puts a focus on prevention in an effort to better the community by freeing up ambulances.

“I hope they take away how precious life is and that it could be taken away in an instant. The ramification from a bad decision, that a bad decision isn’t the end of the world, but it turns into a bad decision if it gets repeated,” he said.

Texas State Trooper II Matthew Blevins told the crowd stories of pulling up on car accidents and hearing unforgettable sounds of grieving loved ones when he gave them the death notice.