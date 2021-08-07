Young artists create 10 pieces for Ringer Library

Ten new paintings of well-known children’s book characters have a home in the Larry J. Ringer Library thanks to young artists in the Art Reaching Teens (A.R.T.) for Life program, which provides people in juvenile detention and on probation with artist-mentored creative opportunities.
Eight A.R.T. for Life participants selected the characters they painted from a list of popular books checked out in the library including The Cat in the Hat, Peppa Pig and The Very Hungry Caterpillar. The artwork is displayed on the walls of the children’s section of the library.
The unveiling ceremony last week brought together several College Station elected officials and city leaders as well as family members of the young painters.
The creations displayed at the unveiling brought tears to the eyes of Brittney Taylor, whose son Kiuntius Venters painted Curious George. Taylor said that she has seen her son change drastically since getting involved in the A.R.T. for Life program, growing in maturity and becoming “a great young man.”
“I’m just full of joy,” she said. “I’m just excited for him, because I know where he came from. He’s a very good kid. ... He’s amazing.”
Thirteen-year-old Venters said that he was happy with the way his painting turned out and excited to see people take a look at it during the unveiling.
A.R.T. for Life is made possible through a partnership between the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley and the Brazos County Juvenile Services Department. Since 2008, the program has helped youth visit museums, write poetry and create art throughout the community, including decorating a bench and creating paintings at the Juvenile Detention Center. The experience can count toward people’s community service hours.
The program includes a few projects throughout the year, executive director of Brazos County Juvenile Services Linda Ricketson said. Participation is voluntary, she noted, and is something that the kids’ probation officers will often bring up if the officer believes the child would be interested in and benefit from the experience.
Juvenile Services Department volunteer coordinator Cornelius Gray said it is important that the kids who get involved in A.R.T. for Life have an interest in the type of project that is being worked on whether that be poetry, painting or other topics so that the child will gain more from the experience.
Gray said that every year the program continues to improve with more involvement from students and more interest from parents.
“It gets better each time,” he said, noting that he often sees kids grow from the start to the end of the project they work on.
The Arts Council funds the program through grants, money from Brazos County and donations from the community, executive director Sheree Boegner said. The program allows students to learn how to view their world in a new way through art, working with a team and improving their patience, she added.
LeAnn Hale, artist and owner of Purple Turtle Art Studio, led the eight students in creating the new pieces for the library. She has worked on several projects with the A.R.T. for Life program and said she thinks the prominence of these new pieces at the library make it one of the most impactful the program has completed so far.
“Kids are going to relate to it immediately,” Hale said. “It’s going to bring joy to children’s lives, and that’s huge.”
The positioning of the pieces was something that Ringer Library Youth Services librarian Michelle Bond thought of and is excited to see come to life. The pieces have been up for about a week.
“It’s really made this seem like a children’s department and not just a beautiful library space,” Bond said. “So it’s been a really satisfying thing to see. I still get a jolt of excitement every time I come into work and see it every morning.”