Young artists create 10 pieces for Ringer Library

A.R.T. for Life is made possible through a partnership between the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley and the Brazos County Juvenile Services Department. Since 2008, the program has helped youth visit museums, write poetry and create art throughout the community, including decorating a bench and creating paintings at the Juvenile Detention Center. The experience can count toward people’s community service hours.

The program includes a few projects throughout the year, executive director of Brazos County Juvenile Services Linda Ricketson said. Participation is voluntary, she noted, and is something that the kids’ probation officers will often bring up if the officer believes the child would be interested in and benefit from the experience.

Juvenile Services Department volunteer coordinator Cornelius Gray said it is important that the kids who get involved in A.R.T. for Life have an interest in the type of project that is being worked on whether that be poetry, painting or other topics so that the child will gain more from the experience.

Gray said that every year the program continues to improve with more involvement from students and more interest from parents.

“It gets better each time,” he said, noting that he often sees kids grow from the start to the end of the project they work on.