January 16, 1941 - May 16, 2023

Yolanda Martinez Rodriguez was born January 16, 1941 and went Home to be with her Lord on May 16, 2023. Growing up in Falfurrias, Texas, she worked at a shoe store when she was 13 and a young man told her that she was going to be his wife one day. She told him that he was crazy, and to hush. Eight years later, he came home from the service and found her! She married Fidencio M. Rodriguez and they were together until his passing.

Yolanda was a woman of strong faith, always praying the rosary throughout the day and putting others before herself by following the example of her hero, her mom, Chavela Garcia. She was a loving homemaker who kept her house in order and prepped meals. She made the best tamales and preferred doing it herself from the seasoning, tasting, spreading, filling, to the folding;how she loved to bake goodies! She would clip recipes and save special 'how-to" articles from magazines and she taught herself to sew. She loved spending time with her grand kids especially her girls (Kelsie Fowler and Hope Rodriguez)dancing around the living room with them. She also looked forward to volunteering at church garage sales and assisting her daughter with Religious Education classes.

She is predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Fidencio M. Rodriguez;her parents, Zeluma Martinez (Villarreal) and Zevedeo Martinez; and her brothers, Esmael Martinez and Zevedeo Martinez Jr; Yolanda is survived by her children, Veronica Rodriguez, Javier Rodriguez (Elena), Joel Rodriguez (Lynnea), and Jorge Rodriguez (Pam);her grandchildren, Corey Rodriguez, Hope Rodriguez, Andrew Rodriguez, Kelsie Fowler-Rodriguez, Sidney Rodriguez, Wesley Rodriguez, Dustin Parker, and Trenton Parker; great-grandchild, Leland Rodriguez; her brother, Eliezar Martinez (Susana); her sisters, Aida Mora (late-Daniel) and Diana (Isauro) Trevino; and the Garcia family that lovingly adopted her and she gained 3 brothers, the late Chavela and brothers Gilbert, Gonzalo, Genaro"Sonny", and Gerardo "Jerry".

The family extends special thanks to the following; Amedisys Hospice staff, Danny Dainty, Laurie Cunningham, Lynn Davis, and Que Workman;Dr. Richard Smith and Dr. Garth Morgan from St Joseph Hospital; and Maturewell Lifestyle, Cheryl Foster and staff.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 25 beginning at 5pm at Hillier of COLLEGE STATION with the Rosary to begin at 6:30pm. The Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, May 26 at 11am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 507 E 26th St, Bryan. Yolanda will be laid to rest with her beloved husband at Houston National Cemetery on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

