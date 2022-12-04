AL KHOR, Qatar — England captain Harry Kane scored his first goal of this year’s World Cup to help his team beat Senegal 3-0 and set up a match against France in the quarterfinals.

Kane scored for the 52nd time for his country to move within one of Wayne Rooney’s England record. He also overtook Gary Lineker as his country’s leading scorer in major tournaments with 11 goals.

Jordan Henderson and Bukayo Saka also scored at Al Bayt Stadium while Jude Bellingham played a key role in the opening two goals. England will face defending champion France at Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday.

“I was waiting patiently to try to score and thankfully that was today,” said Kane, who was the leading scorer at the last World Cup. “I feel good and hopefully this can start a good run for me personally because I know that will help the team as well.”

It certainly was a good time for Kane to end his dry spell in Qatar because Kylian Mbappe, the tournament’s leading scorer, is waiting to face England on Saturday at Al Bayt Stadium.

With that in mind, England could do with its most prolific striker at his sharpest.

“It is the biggest test that we can face,” England coach Gareth Southgate said. “They are world champions, they have an incredible depth of talent, outstanding individual players, very difficult to play against and score goals against. It is a fantastic challenge.

“[Mbappe] is a world class player, has already delivered in big moments in this tournament and in previous tournaments.”

Mbappé scored two goals and set up another for Olivier Giroud to give France a 3-1 victory over Poland and a spot in the World Cup quarterfinals.

The Paris Saint-German forward now has a tournament-leading five goals and the 2018 champions are within three wins of successfully defending their title. No country has repeated as World Cup champions since Brazil achieved the feat by claiming consecutive trophies in 1958 and 1962. Italy is the only other nation to have won two straight in 1934 and 1938.

The France forward, who scored four goals when he led his country to the title four years ago as a 19-year-old phenom, put on yet another demonstration of how devastating he can be on the soccer field.

“The only objective for me is to win the World Cup," Mbappé said. "The only thing I dream is this. I came here to win this World Cup. I didn’t come here to win the Golden Ball or Golden Boot. If I win it of course I’m going to be happy but that’s not why I’m here. I’m here to win and I’m here to help the French national team.”