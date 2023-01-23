For the first time in the 47-year history of the Associated Press women’s basketball Top 25 poll no team from Texas is in the Top 25.

The Texas Longhorns fell out of Monday's poll, ending a 835-week run that had at least one team from the Lone Star state in the rankings. From Wayland Baptist, Stephen F. Austin and Baylor appearing in the first poll in 1976 to Texas' No. 25 ranking last week, there has always been at least one team from the state in the poll until now.

“Texas is the oil state and also has certainly been rich in women’s basketball as well,” said Mel Greenberg, who started the poll in the 1976-77 season while with the Philadelphia Inquirer. “When I started, the state had some of the best teams with Wayland and Stephen F. Austin. Then Jody [Conradt] at Texas and eventually Kim [Mulkey] at Baylor continued the tradition.”

Texas A&M has made the poll 295 times, which is the 25th most. Hall of Fame coach Gary Blair, who retired last year after 19 seasons, had the Aggies in the poll 273 times. A&M’s last time to be ranked was Jan. 10, 2022. A&M after a 10-3 start faded to 14-15, it was the program’s first losing season since Blair’s first season.

Baylor and Texas were carrying the state’s flag for two decades in the women's Top 25 until Blair’s arrival and then after his departure it again was UT and Baylor until this week. The Baylor Lady Bears or Texas Longhorns have been ranked every week since Dec. 4, 2000 until Monday.

A&M become a Top 25 regular under Blair, making the poll for the first time in Feb. 6, 2006, debuting at No. 25. The Aggies were ranked in every poll in 2006-07 and then every poll but one in 2007-08. Their best stretch was 58 straight appearances from Nov. 16, 2010 to Nov. 12, 2013.

A&M was first ranked under Lynn Hickey in Feb. 11, 1994 after the Aggies upset fourth-ranked Texas Tech for their eighth straight victory to be 15-3. They were in the poll only one week as A&M immediately lost to Texas.

A&M was ranked 23rd to start the 1994-95 season under first-year head coach Candi Harvey. The Aggies earned that ranking by going 23-8 the previous season and reaching the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament under Hickey, who retired from coaching to be A&M’s senior associate athletics director/senior woman administrator. A&M climbed to 18th with a 13-4 start, but dropped out with back-to-back losses to unranked SMU and Baylor. The Aggies re-entered a week later on Feb. 14 after beating fourth-ranked Texas Tech and Texas, but a loss to unranked Houston booted them out.

A&M was ranked for the majority of the 1995-96 nonconference schedule, climbing as high as No. 19, but eventually got knocked out of the poll after losing to San Francisco before starting Southwest Conference play. A&M then was out of the rankings for two decades until hiring Blair, who was ranked in 78 polls while at Stephen F. Austin from 1983-93.

Teams from the state have won six NCAA titles (Baylor has three while Texas Tech, Texas A&M (2011) and Texas each have one). At one point over the last 47 years, at least one of these teams from the state had been ranked until the current poll: Baylor, Houston, Lamar, Rice, Stephen F. Austin, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, UTEP and Wayland Baptist.

With Texas' run over, Connecticut now owns the longest active run for a state thanks to the Huskies, who have appeared in 557 consecutive polls. California has the longest run for a state with more than one different team being ranked: 412 consecutive weeks, with Stanford, California and UCLA all spending time in the Top 25 over that stretch dating to the preseason poll in 2001.

•Blue Raiders on the move. Middle Tennessee entered the rankings for the first time in nine years at No. 23. The Blue Raiders (16-2) have won 14 consecutive games, including a victory over Louisville, which is the fourth-longest winning streak in the country behind the last three unbeaten teams.

That group is topped by No. 1 South Carolina (20-0), which has 26 consecutive victories dating to its run to the NCAA championship last season. The Gamecocks, who were again a unanimous choice from the 28-member national media panel, have been ranked atop the poll for 31 consecutive weeks — the fourth-longest streak ever. Only UConn (51 and 34 weeks) and Louisiana Tech (36) have had longer runs at No. 1.

Ohio State (19-0) reamined No. 2 behind the Gamecocks going into a week that includes games against No. 11 Iowa and sixth-ranked Indiana.

Stanford flipped places with LSU for No. 3 after beating then- No. 8 Utah and No. 25 Colorado, which dropped a spot after the loss. LSU (19-0) is fourth and UConn fifth.

Notre Dame, UCLA, Utah followed the sixth-ranked Hoosiers. Maryland and Iowa were tied for 10th.

