Woman who survived 1918 flu, world war succumbs to COVID-19

This year, during a visit on Sept. 9, Dorene noticed her mother was coughing. She knew her mother's caretaker had been feeling sick after her husband returned from a wedding in Idaho. All three had been vaccinated. But as she drove away, Dorene guessed that her mother had contracted COVID-19.

“I made sure we said ‘I love you.’” She did the ‘See you later, alligator.’ I think we both said ‘After a while, crocodile,'" Dorene said. "That was the last time I saw her."

Two days later, Primetta was in the emergency room. Her oxygen levels dropped steadily over the next six days until nurses had to put an oxygen mask on her.

She became confused and fought them so hard she had to be sedated, Dorene said. Chest X-rays told the story: pneumonia. Faced with a decision of whether to put Primetta on a ventilator — “They said nobody over 80 makes it off a ventilator,” Dorene said — she decided to remove her mother's oxygen.

Primetta died two days later, on Sept. 16. She was 105 years old.

“She had such a strong heart that she remained alive for more than 24 hours after they removed the oxygen,” Dorene said. “I'm full of maybes, what I should have done with the ventilator . . . (but) it broke through three vaccinated people."

She added: "I'm reminding myself that she was 105. We always talk about ... my grandmother and mother, the only thing that could kill them was a worldwide pandemic."