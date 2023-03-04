DALLAS — A woman is accused in the killing of three children at a home in the Ellis County city of Italy on Friday after a Child Protective Services investigator decided to remove the children, the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

Two other children were found wounded in the home, deputies said.

Shamaiya Hall, 25, of Forney, was booked into the Ellis County jail about 11 p.m. Friday on three capital murder charges, according to jail records. A judge issued a $2 million bond for each of the charges, the sheriff’s office said. It is unclear if Hall has an attorney.

Deputies did not say whether or how Hall and the children are related.

A 6-year-old boy, along with two 5-year-old twins — a boy and a girl —were killed in the incident. A 13-month-old girl and 4-year-old boy were seriously wounded and taken to hospitals in Fort Worth and Dallas, Ellis County deputies said.

Officials have not identified the three children who were killed, and have not said how they were killed.

“We ask for you to keep the family, the community of Italy, and First Responders in your thoughts and prayers during this tragic time,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The horrific slayings stunned Italy — a city of about 2,000 people, about 40 miles south of downtown Dallas — which has been described as a quiet and tight-knit town.

Officers were seen Friday shuffling in and out of Stafford Elementary School, near the home. Several homes along the street were cordoned off with police tape.

At about 4 p.m. Friday, authorities responded to a home in the 300 block of South Harris Street, near Stafford Elementary School, and found the three victims dead inside. Two other children, who were seriously wounded were taken to hospitals, deputies said.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services was assisting with the investigation into the deaths of the children, who had been placed with a relative.

Italy police responded after the Child Protective Services caseworker called 911, deputies said. Italy police contacted the sheriff’s office to lead the investigation, Ellis County sheriff’s Deputy Jerry Cozby said Friday night.

Ongoing investigation

Few details about the incident emerged on Friday night. Cozby called the investigation “fluid” and said authorities were “extremely sad to have to report on” the incident.

A Child Protective Services caseworker called the Italy Police Department to the scene, Cozby told The Dallas Morning News. Italy police then contacted the sheriff’s office to lead the investigation, he said.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services was assisting with the investigation into the deaths of the children.

“We are shocked by this incomprehensible tragedy, and already working with law enforcement to investigate how this happened, and why,” agency spokesman Patrick Crimmins said.

Community reeling

Residents said these slayings are the latest in a series of events that have shattered the community, with reminders of a 2018 shooting at Italy High School where a 15-year-old girl was wounded. About three weeks ago, residents said, there was a homicide.

Nearly 50 people gathered in a circle Friday night close to Stafford Elementary. Many of the residents near the school Friday had attended there, or their children did.

They lit candles and sang “Amazing Grace.” They prayed — for the family, the children, and each other. They implored one another to check on each other.

Four of the children attended Stafford Elementary, according to Tye Thomas, who has lived in Italy for 12 years. Thomas, who attends Navarro College, said he is a part-time substitute teacher at the elementary school and met the kids earlier Friday.

“When I found out who it was, I’m really sad because those kids — they were really good,” he said.

Jamelia Anderson, who said she is a cousin of the family, tried to place candles near the home where the children were killed, but she was turned back by authorities.

“They were quiet, innocent kids,” said Anderson, who has lived in Italy her whole life. She said she picked them up from Stafford and took them to McDonald’s — a time of fun and joy.

Italy ISD said in a written statement that it is “saddened by the tragedy”, and said it is cooperating with law enforcement’s investigation into the off-campus incident. The district also said counseling will be available for students and the community.

“Words cannot express the overwhelming grief felt by the district and the community hearing of such a tragedy,” Italy ISD said in its statement.

Residents said the scene near the school is what makes up Italy. The people love sports and come to cheer for the Italy Gladiators — the high school team.

“When you lose one, it’s like losing a part of your family,” said Quentin Little, a resident of Italy for 38 years whose daughter, now in junior high, went to Stafford.

Residents gathering to pray in a time of senseless tragedy is Italy, he said.

“You see people come together in tragedy and yeah, it happens everywhere, but it’s heartfelt from a small town,” he said.