5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,200,000

Serene 8 acre woodland retreat less than 4 miles from Main campus, RELLIS, and TAMU Med schoool great for entertaining or solitude! Multiple outdoor patios, large screened in porch, giant windows embrace the gorgeous scenery. In the spring, beautiful dogwood blooms, red buds, and other blooming plants as you arrive home! The expansive great room with vaulted ceilings, beautiful views, and big fireplace facilitates large gatherings or quietly sipping coffee. Ample parking, well-lit pathways and patios, guests will feel welcomed - entertain indoors or outdoors, large or small groups. This woodland retreat has an oversized master shower with built-in benches, a double deep walk in master closet, as well as low maintenance stone floors, a media room upstairs, and ample storage throughout! Use the apartment (1BR/1BA with full kitchen) above the garage to rent out for game day or for $1,000 monthly. Drive your ATV out of the barn (that has power and water) onto the trails through your land. Or get fresh eggs from keeping chickens in the lit and heated henhouse. Other unique features include: stairs and windowsills made from a felled oak on the property, home built on a steel beam structure foundation that prevents costly foundation issues common in many College Station/Bryan homes, thicker walls and copious insulation ensure energy efficiency and low utility bills. Don't miss this one-of-a-kind, built-to-last wooded retreat that is minutes to anywhere but miles from ordinary! View More