4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $985,000

WOW!! You will immediately fall in love with this custom-built Schaefer Home that is loaded with luxury upgrades and features! The beautiful landscaping will give you & your guests a welcoming feel before you even step inside. Walking through the front door, you immediately feel the attention to detail & dedication that the owners have put into caring for their elegant and immaculate space. The foyer is designed with beautiful brick & wooden beam casing that leads right to the spacious living room, with raised ceilings, a fireplace, & more built-in cabinets and shelving. And of course, an entire wall of windows allowing for an amazing view of the most serene backyard! Whether simply relaxing under the covered patio, entertaining guests, or cooking on the outdoor gas grill with a kitchen sink included, you will have the most breathtaking views as the day slips away. The large kitchen has a beautiful white quartz island and features a spacious dining area with a decorative brick wall. The primary bedroom is absolutely stunning, featuring a spa-like bathroom and a huge walk-in closet! On the opposite side of the home, you will find a large bonus space with a 1/2 bath, & tucked away down a hallway with ample storage & a laundry room are two additional bedrooms, each with its own private bath. And YES, there’s even more! Ask for the full list of upgrades and features! Indian Lakes amenities include an infinity pool, fishing lake & miles of walking trails that are full of wildlife. View More