4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $599,400

Proposed 4 Bed/ 3 Bath Custom Home will surely be a SHOW STOPPER! Beautiful open concept interior including tile plank flooring & designer tile, granite countertops, luxurious backsplash, built-in oven, stainless cook top, xl walk-in pantry, high-end lighting and plumbing fixtures, large walk-in shower, freestanding spa tub, beautiful cabinet hardware, shiplap accents, wood trims, , large covered patio with gorgeous outdoor stone fireplace & kitchen area, plus pre-wired for alarm system and surround sound, full irrigation front & back! The list goes on and on and on....this house shows attention to every detail! Buy early and choose some of your own finishes, but do not wait too long! View More