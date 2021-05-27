4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $589,500

This newly re-designed floor plan is a must see. The grand foyer will have a exposed beams and oversized lighting. Large built ins flank the fireplace and beautiful task lights add extra character to the living room. A spacious kitchen with custom cabinetry to the ceiling compliments the mix of painted and stained cabinetry. Cooks will enjoy the Kitchen Aid double ovens and Sharp microwave drawer. Wood floors, extra tile details and upgraded plumbing fixtures are just a few of the amazing details you will find. There is time for a buyer to make personalized selections on this home. **Pictures are from a previously constructed home** View More