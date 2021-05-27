4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $485,000

Tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac in the heart of Castlegate you will find a beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home where no detail was forgotten. Each secondary bedroom is spacious and bright with good closet space. The bathrooms have granite countertops, oil rubbed bronze fixtures, and ample storage. The main living area is an open concept with a huge kitchen that provides beyond ample counter space and cabinetry. The living area surrounds a cozy fireplace and the flex area can be used as a dining room, second living, or whatever best fits your needs. The master bedroom has lovely wood floors and an oversized bathroom and closet. Travel out the back door to a pleasant screened-in porch, designed to enjoy the Texas evenings and a beautifully maintained yard. The driveway provides room to park multiple vehicles while the 3rd, detached, garage has currently been converted to an amazing man cave! Do not let this Castlegate gem slip away! View More