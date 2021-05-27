4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $425,000

~Aggieland Special~ Total 6 bedrooms, 4.5 baths and a game room! Main home features 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, +/-1868 sq ft, built in 1950. Guest house features 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, game room and huge laundry station, +/- 1496 sq ft, built 2000. Two homes on one lot in the College Hills Subdivision! Location is a plus because you can walk the Texas A&M University Campus. Over a quarter acre lot size which makes this an amazing site for a new home or to keep it as an investment. Currently rented through July 2021 $2800 per month. Sellers are open to prelease the property for August 2021 for a rental rate of $3000 per month. View More