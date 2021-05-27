4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $389,900

Beautifully maintained, one owner house in a very sought after Woodcreek subdivision. Located on a quiet Cul-de-sac street with over 1/4 acre lot, this house is a must see. Very close to Scott and White hospital, shopping center and Tower Point commercial hub with tons of Restaurants. Woodcreek has walking trails, lake with fountains, Playground/park and Swimming Pool. Gorgeous landscaping and stunning front elevation welcomes you into this very functional house. Many updates done recently-Freshly painted exterior, Granite counter tops and vanities, Oil rubbed bronze-light fixtures, hardware and plumbing fixtures. House showcases Formal dining and formal living room, functional family room , 4 very spacious bedrooms- each with walk in closets plus a study or 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bath. Gorgeous kitchen has cabinet galore, island with cook top, under cabinet lights, stainless steel appliances and Texas size pantry. Large master suite with glass doors overlooks Park like back yard which features extended Patio with built in sitting area - is for Summer BBQ get togethers. View More