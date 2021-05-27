 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $379,000

4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $379,000

{{featured_button_text}}

Enjoy country living with this ranch style home situated on 2 beautiful acres located less than 5 miles from Texas A&M University! This property has so much to offer. The great room features tons of natural light, plantation shutters, a wood burning fireplace, and an updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances. There is an attached mother-in-law suite that includes an additional living area and kitchen, bedroom, bunk room, and 2 bathrooms. Outside you will find plenty of room to entertain with spacious decks, a fire pit, and an in-ground swimming pool. The back portion of the property is heavily wooded and there is a viewing deck to relax and enjoy watching the wildlife. New roof installed in 2020. Water heater replaced in 2020. Call or text today to schedule your private showing. View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert