4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $379,000

Enjoy country living with this ranch style home situated on 2 beautiful acres located less than 5 miles from Texas A&M University! This property has so much to offer. The great room features tons of natural light, plantation shutters, a wood burning fireplace, and an updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances. There is an attached mother-in-law suite that includes an additional living area and kitchen, bedroom, bunk room, and 2 bathrooms. Outside you will find plenty of room to entertain with spacious decks, a fire pit, and an in-ground swimming pool. The back portion of the property is heavily wooded and there is a viewing deck to relax and enjoy watching the wildlife. New roof installed in 2020. Water heater replaced in 2020. Call or text today to schedule your private showing. View More