Wonderful 4 bedroom home just a short walk to Texas A&M University. Features include 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths and an open concept living area. Recent improvements include a completely remodeled bathroom, new roof, new fence, pergola, and landscaping improvements. A huge backyard makes for great entertaining and relaxing after a long day! Come see this great property! View More
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $339,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wire
Proposed 4 Bed/ 3 Bath Custom Home will surely be a SHOW STOPPER! Beautiful open concept interior including tile plank flooring & designer…
Wire
~Aggieland Special~ Total 6 bedrooms, 4.5 baths and a game room! Main home features 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, +/-1868 sq ft, built in 1950.…
Wire
Serene 8 acre woodland retreat less than 4 miles from Main campus, RELLIS, and TAMU Med schoool great for entertaining or solitude! Multiple o…