 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $339,900

4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $339,900

{{featured_button_text}}

Wonderful 4 bedroom home just a short walk to Texas A&M University. Features include 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths and an open concept living area. Recent improvements include a completely remodeled bathroom, new roof, new fence, pergola, and landscaping improvements. A huge backyard makes for great entertaining and relaxing after a long day! Come see this great property! View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert