4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $459,000

A one acre cul de sac lot in the beautiful Messina Hof Estates. This will be a 4 bedroom, 3 bath with an office and a side entry garage. Custom made wrought iron front door that leads into a open concept floorplan with a big living area with a stone fireplace and wood tile flooring. Kitchen has double wall ovens with a microwave built-in, dishwasher, stainless steel sink and Delta Nickel faucets. A large island with lots of cabinet space, granite countertops and an area designed for a wine bar. There will be a mixture of Knotty Alder stain cabinets and painted cabinets in this gorgeous Traditional style kitchen. A large master suite: bedroom with carpet and exposed cedar beams, master bath will have double vanities along with a freestanding tub, decorative tiled shower, granite counters with undermount sinks and Delta faucets in Nickel. The master closet is next to the utility room for easy access for doing laundry. Laundry room has custom designed cabinets with an area for brooms and cleaning supplies. Mudroom area and a pantry. Wood tile flooring in main areas, carpet in bedrooms and closets and tile in bathrooms. Other bathrooms have painted cabinets, tile floors, tile shower and tile tub surround, Delta faucets in Nickel, undermount siniks and granite counters. View More