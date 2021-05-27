4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $1,675,000

One-Of-A-Kind Entertainment Showplace! Custom-built Texas Hill Country style property situated on 20.03 acres, comprises main house, 4 cabins, a barn, pool, & hot tub. White limestone & wood embrace the design & exude elegance. Timeless aesthetic features are throughout. Heated & Cooled: Main house: 4 Bdrm., 3.5 Bath, 3922 sf, Guest cabins: 3 @ 308 sf, 1 @ 720 sf, all w/full baths. Main house: Great room takes center stage-soaring 24' knotty pine ceilings with trusses & track lighting, fireplace and hearth surround is limestone; kitchen & dining room have spectacular limestone architectural features; glass french doors, plethora of windows maximize natural light & showcase the back patio, pool, hot tub, fabulous trees & the grounds; chef's kitchen-ideal for cooking & entertaining; dining room touts a magnificent chandelier; mstr. ste. has soaring 24' cathedral ceiling, split design; mstr. bath-soaker tub, double shower, & large walk-in closet; 2 ensuite bdrms., flex room; powder bath features beautiful mirror & copper sink; game room for entertaining, soaring 24" cathedral ceiling, knotty pine walls, tin wainscot, & full-size bar; back patio has several porches, fire pit, & 2 turfed areas; attached, oversized 4 car garage; concrete driveways provide extra parking. Barn: 30' X 40' with half bath. Cabins: have covered porches, & nearby seating area with fire pit, providing a comfortable respite. This home feels cheerful, light, & relaxed! Schedule your private tour today! View More