4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $1,200,000

Just listed. This beautiful 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home has over 5460 square feet and sits on a half acre lot next to the Miramont Country Club. This home offers, 3 living areas, 2 dining area, 2 offices, a work out room and a theater room complete with a built in screen. Other amenities include a wet bar, 20 foot ceilings in the family room, large bedrooms, a three car garage and an amazing kitchen. The kitchen offers two ovens, a warming drawer, a 5 burner gas cook top, and a massive built in stainless steel KitchenAid refrigerator. Your kitchen island has lots of storage and area for prep. Each bedroom has it's own private bathroom and there is one half bath downstairs. Upstairs between the secondary bedrooms sits a large 18x14 covered balcony. The work out room is off the main bathroom and has windows opening up to the East and South. The main bathroom also offers a very large closet with built ins, separate shower and tub and tall ceilings. Outside curb appeal has a circle drive and driveway to a side entry 3 car garage. The house also comes with a water filtration system and central vacuum system. Enjoy your backyard with your outdoor kitchen, covered patio and extended patio. This home is easy to show. Appointments can be made on the same day on most colocations. Schedule a private showing today. View More