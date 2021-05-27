 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $189,900

Check out this new listing in a desired location at Southwood Valley. This 3/2 house has granite countertops, luxury vinyl flooring and a one car garage. The kitchen comes with furnished appliances and a fun eating bar area. While you are at the kitchen, you will not miss the view into a large fenced in backyard with mature trees. Located right off Rio Grande and within minutes to Jones Crossing, Texas Avenue and Highway 6. View More

