Check out this new listing in a desired location at Southwood Valley. This 3/2 house has granite countertops, luxury vinyl flooring and a one car garage. The kitchen comes with furnished appliances and a fun eating bar area. While you are at the kitchen, you will not miss the view into a large fenced in backyard with mature trees. Located right off Rio Grande and within minutes to Jones Crossing, Texas Avenue and Highway 6. View More
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $189,900
