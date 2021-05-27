3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $330,000

Tired of the hustle and bustle of intown-living? Then this home may be just what you have been looking for! With just over 3.5 acres, this home is completely private and hidden away from everyone and everything. The roof, hvac and aerobic septic system have all been replaced during the past two years. Living area overlooks and opens to the land out back and is accented with a corner fireplace. Tile flooring makes cleaning easy. Large bonus room gives the homeowner lots of additional space for living, exercising or entertaining. So many mature and beautiful trees outdoors and plenty of space to enjoy those 4H projects or just bask in the peace and quiet! View More