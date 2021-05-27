3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $310,000

This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is conveniently located near local shopping and within 4 miles of Texas A&M University. This house has been updated with hardwood floors in the common areas, granite counter tops through-out, and contemporary fixtures, and a stainless steel refrigerator, which will convey. Situated on . 73 acres of expansive backyard. For outdoor activities with an outdoor grill and covered patio. Also included is an out-door Hot-Tub, newly installed!! Seller is having installed a new roof, new rain gutters and a new skylight! View More