3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $259,900

Welcome home to elegance and charm in this Ranger Home in Bryan's Boulder Creek subdivision! Enter through the front door into a sprawling great room featuring the living, dining, and expansive kitchen. Designer soft close cabinetry and a stylish backsplash draw your eyes up to the soaring 10' ceilings throughout this space. Two bedrooms, hall bath, and laundry are split from a large ensuite with large shower and an oversized walk-in closet. Nest thermostat, Ring doorbell, smart lighting, and a smart door lock are just a few of the other great features that make this house stand out! View More

