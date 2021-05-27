3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $199,000

JACKPOT!! CASH FLOWING PROPERTY!! Two Homes in One & Can Be Used in a Multitude of Ways! The main house is a beautiful 3 bed/2 bath home w/a sun room (could be utilized as a study/home-school-room), & an upstairs room (currently used as an additional bedroom). The backyard Casita/Apt. features a spacious main bedroom w/a walk-in closet, a sitting area, efficiency kitchen, full bathroom, & its own stackable washer/dryer & has a private access door at the side (Fully-Leased through Nov. 2021). The spacious backyard area is great for entertaining & features large shade trees, a huge deck, & sprinkler system! GREAT LOCATION! w/convenient access to Texas A&M, numerous restaurants, H-E-B, & numerous other shopping areas. Both houses are Currently Leased and Cash Flowing! CALL NOW!!! View More