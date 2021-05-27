2 Bedroom Home in College Station - $420,000

This exceptional 1 story, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom patio home with study offers a rare opportunity to own a home in the gated community of Grand Oaks, minutes from Texas A&M University and all that central College Station has to offer! Designed to maximize living space, this lavish floorplan features a vast formal living/dining room, spacious living room with fireplace, and a study with built-in shelving and access to flex space that would be perfect for work, play, or even your own yoga pod. Natural light throughout the home creates a welcoming feel enhanced by the beauty of wood floors and raised ceilings. Create a festive feast in the expansive kitchen with an island cook station, Fridgidaire stainless steel appliances, dishwasher replaced in Sept. 2020, and enough Corian topped counter space to serve all the hors d oeuvres! A generous primary suite with dual sinks set in a granite vanity top, walk-in shower and closet, and a large guest bedroom at the rear of the home provide a serene retreat from the party. Improvements such as a 2019 roof and gutters, 3 year old American Standard HVAC, a recently installed privacy fence, updated ceiling fans, and a glass primary shower door, along with home's built-ins, H20 purification unit, immaculate landscaping, and garage with cabinetry make this home a low-maintenance stunner! An enticing chance to experience Aggieland in luxury is waiting... View More