Winning lottery numbers for Friday
Cash Five 5-7-19-19-33

Texas Two Step 8-25-27-31 (9)

Estimated jackpot: $375,000

Daily 4

Morning 2-6-0-9—9

Day 3-3-8-5—3

Evening 1-7-9-6—2

Night 9-9-8-4—8

Pick 3

Morning 0-1-8—3

Day 9-2-3—0

Evening 3-9-1—2

Night 6-3-1—1

