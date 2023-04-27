Sherman was born to Jimmy and Truby Zimmerman in Harris County on September 22, 1941. He passed away April 18, 2023, at Peach Creek Assisted Living.

He was preceded in death by his father; mother; and brother, James Shelby Zimmerman.

Sherman was a school teacher and enjoyed coaching sports programs in high schools across Texas. Afterwards, he came back to Bryan, where he resided and lived out his retirement. Because of Sherman's love for football, he dedicated his time to partake in football programs across Brazos County.

Sherman was a member of Reliance Baptist Church where his mother was an active member along with other family members. You could not be around Sherman too long without him telling you about his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was loved by everyone that knew him.

The family wishes to say a special thanks to Peach Creek Assisted Living and Allumine Health.

Sherman's Memorial Service will be at Reliance Baptist Church on April 29, in Bryan, Texas. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m., with a service to follow at 3 p.m.

Express condolences at CallawayJones.com