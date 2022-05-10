Will My Work Crush Work Out?

Dear Annie: I recently met someone on a business trip at our company’s office in Arizona. Although we work for the same company, we are not in the same department, so there is no real need for work interaction.

We hit it off well, and I have reached out with pleasantries such as, “It was nice to meet you” and received a pleasant response.

Where do I go from here? I don’t know if the attraction is mutual, but I’d like to get to know him and see if anything can develop.

How can I do this without looking desperate or being intrusive? — Lady With a Crush

Dear Lady With a Crush: Reach out to him again and see if he is responsive. You will never know until you try. Even if it doesn’t work out, it will be OK because you won’t have invested much. But if you fail to reach out, you might regret it. We miss 100% of the shots we don’t take.

Dear Annie: This is in reference to the letters about how to talk to someone who has lost a child without offending them.

It is OK, even kind, to ask, “How long have they been gone?” or, “Have you a favorite memory you enjoy sharing?” But never ask, “How did they die?” This is invasive and can hurt.

If a newly married young couple has no children, never ask, “When are you going to start a family?” It’s not anyone’s business, plus if there are fertility issues, this will cause emotional pain. It is OK to ask, “Do you have children?” If the answer is no, drop the subject.

My husband and I are friends with two younger couples who have no children; in both cases, the women cannot conceive. They’ve told us of the heartache they feel when others bring up the subject of their lack of offspring.

My niece, my mom and I have all miscarried. My niece had a stillborn. We lost our oldest son at a young age. My mom has outlived four of her birthed kids.

If the lady is close to you, she will likely share it with you. If she has not, then show her compassion by maintaining boundaries and controlling your curiosity. — Out of Respect

Dear Out of Respect: I am so sorry that you and your family have suffered such loss. What a wonderful gift you gave to help others be more empathetic to friends and family who don’t know what to say or who say the wrong thing.

