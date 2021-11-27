Who's a hero? Some states, cities still debating hazard pay

“The governor needs to reevaluate his priorities and show that these workers who put themselves and their lives at risk are a top priority. I think it’s really the least he can do for these workers,” said Ed Hawthorne, president of the Connecticut AFL-CIO. “These workers showed up for Connecticut. It’s time for the governor to show up for them.”

Max Reiss, Lamont's spokesperson, said the figures cited by organized labor are “just not feasible.”

In the meantime, he said, the administration is in negotiations with state employee unions, classifying the work state employees did during the pandemic and determining whether they may have shifted to other responsibilities that were more or less risky, which could also affect whether they receive more or less money.

“We want to recognize the workers who kept going into work every day because they had to and there was not a choice. And those range from people working in state-run health care facilities to people who needed to plow our roads during severe weather and work in-person jobs," he said. “The next piece is that you have to come up with the determination as to who all those people were. And there’s a verification process to that.”