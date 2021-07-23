Who was Mary Magdelene: A prostitute or a disciple and a saint?

What we know about Mary Magdalene comes from the Gospels. She is the only woman in the Gospels to have a role in all four of them consistently. That tells us that she was indeed an essential person in the life and ministry of Jesus.

Magdelene is not her last name; it is a name used for her hometown Magdala, a fishing town on the sea of Galilee. Jesus healed Mary of Magdala. She was a disciple who followed and supported Jesus’ ministry. She was not only one of the women, but one of the only disciples, including the 12, that stayed with Jesus in his most desperate hour and stayed with him to the crucifixion. After the crucifixion, she was at the tomb, where she wept in grief. She was the first person that Jesus appeared to after the resurrection and was the first to spread the good news that "He is risen."

Who was she? She was a woman healed by Jesus, a committed and faithful disciple; she is an example of faithful ministry for women and all Christians. Many people, myself included, look to her when they experience grief over losing a loved one. We can identify with her weeping at the tomb of Jesus in our grief. She was there at the crucifixion and watched as Jesus hung on the cross and died. She was there at the tomb in all her sadness and loss as a faithful friend and companion.