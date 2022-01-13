Who’s required to get vaccinated in Texas? Here’s what you should know

Here is a breakdown of the lawsuits against the federal government’s vaccine mandates and who has to follow them in Texas.

Large businesses

A directive issued in November by the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration required businesses with 100 or more employees to order their staff to either get vaccinated against COVID-19 or get tested for the virus every week.

Paxton joined several other states in a lawsuit against the Biden administration over the vaccine-or-test policy. The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in November that the federal mandate could go into effect, reversing a decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit.

The challenge ultimately made its way to the Supreme Court, which put an end to the mandate. The high court's conservative majority said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration did not have the power implement a vaccine requirement for large businesses.

“Although Congress has indisputably given OSHA the power to regulate occupational dangers, it has not given that agency the power to regulate public health more broadly," the court wrote.

Health care workers