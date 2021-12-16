White House pushes GOP to end blockade of ambassador picks

In China — perhaps the most complicated and consequential foreign policy relationship — Biden’s foreign policy advisers worry that the lack of a Senate-confirmed diplomat has sent the message to Beijing that the U.S. Embassy there lacks an envoy who truly speaks for the president, according to an administration official who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida announced in November that he had put a hold on the nomination of Nicholas Burns to be ambassador to China in an effort to press Biden to sign into law bipartisan legislation he co-authored banning products made with Uyghur forced labor in western China.

The White House said Tuesday after the House passed the bill that Biden would work closely with Congress to implement it. Rubio said he was open to lifting the hold on Burns “if we can get it passed and signed by the White House.”

“I still have concerns about whether he’s the right person, but in the end, he’s going to get a vote. It’s an important post,” Rubio said of the nominee.