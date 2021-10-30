What to know about the Supreme Court hearing arguments over Texas’ abortion law Monday

To block a law, courts usually stop state officials from enforcing it. But in the case of Texas’ law, state and law officials are forbidden from enforcing it. Instead, the state empowered private citizens to sue those who “aid or abet” abortions. If those private citizens win, they get at least $10,000 and recover their attorney fees.

Removing state officials from the equation means that opponents of the law don’t have anyone specific to sue for enforcing the law. They have struggled to name the right person in their legal efforts.

The law has another provision that works as a kind of failsafe. Even if blocked for a time, the statute allows people to sue those who aided an abortion during that period if the law is restored. Even in the case that a lawsuit succeeds in temporarily blocking the law, the fear of future litigation could continue to discourage abortion clinics in Texas from performing the procedure.

The fear of financial ruin has led to virtually 100% compliance with the law, with one known exception.

Josh Blackman, a constitutional law professor at South Texas College of Law Houston, said that even if Texas’ law is blocked now, the fact that it can be retroactively applied could threaten providers afterward.