What’s the best way to start investing beyond my 401(k)?

Dear Frost,
I have a 401(k) and a rollover IRA that just sits there. I don’t know exactly what I’d be investing for outside of retirement. Am I even making enough money to be investing? Is maxing out my 401(k) more important than starting something else?
— Novice Investor
Dear Novice Investor,
You’re investing in your future, so you should feel really good about that! Many people haven’t even started, and because you’re asking about maxing out that 401(k), I can tell you’ve got a good head on your shoulders.
Cover the Basics First
First, check off the financial principles list: Is your income stable and reliable? Do you have extra money at the end of most pay periods? Do you have a healthy emergency fund and retirement account? Especially if your employer offers a matching 401(k), they’ll help you build up that balance. It’s like free money working for you toward those long-term benefits, accumulation and return. And you’ll always have it; even if you leave this job, you can either roll it over to an IRA or your next employer account.
Once that’s covered, take a close look at your budget and decide how much you have to put into an investment to start. Maybe you’ll save for a few months and start with a larger lump sum.
Set Your Goals
People invest to grow their money. By investing in the market, you have the potential to earn higher returns on your money. Your financial goals may be short-term, like a vacation or a new car, or long-term, like buying a home or putting a child through college. The investment depends on the goal. That’ll help you ask the right questions.
Start Small. Get Smart.
As a novice, you should start with some education offered by almost all online investment firms. The online options are especially good for beginners because most allow you to start by investing a pretty small amount. Then, you can add more money as you’re comfortable.
Don’t get fooled by an investment opportunity that’s without fees. Everything has fees, including online brokerages and robo-advisors, but if you’re not working with a personal advisor, it will be cheaper. Especially when you’re starting out, you absolutely should be fee-sensitive, so shop around. You’ll find lower fees from the larger, more reputable firms like TD Ameritrade, Fidelity and Charles Schwab. Most of those larger firms will have a number you can call to get some basic advice and get questions answered one-on-one.
In short: Max out your savings. Set a goal for your new investments. Go online and get educated, then put small amounts of money in those new accounts. Let them grow until you’re ready to work with a professional.
Questions about money? Ask Frost has answers.
Written by Angela Holliday
President of Frost Brokerage Services, Inc. and Frost Investment Services, LLC
DISCLOSURES:
Investment and insurance products are not FDIC insured, are not bank guaranteed, and may lose value. Insurance products are for solicitation in the state of Texas. Investment and insurance products are offered through Frost Brokerage Services, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC. Frost Brokerage Services, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Frost Bank.
Additionally, insurance products are offered through Frost Insurance.
Deposit and loan products are offered through Frost Bank, Member FDIC