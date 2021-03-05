What’s the best way to start investing beyond my 401(k)?

Dear Frost,

I have a 401(k) and a rollover IRA that just sits there. I don’t know exactly what I’d be investing for outside of retirement. Am I even making enough money to be investing? Is maxing out my 401(k) more important than starting something else?

— Novice Investor

Dear Novice Investor,

You’re investing in your future, so you should feel really good about that! Many people haven’t even started, and because you’re asking about maxing out that 401(k), I can tell you’ve got a good head on your shoulders.

Cover the Basics First

First, check off the financial principles list: Is your income stable and reliable? Do you have extra money at the end of most pay periods? Do you have a healthy emergency fund and retirement account? Especially if your employer offers a matching 401(k), they’ll help you build up that balance. It’s like free money working for you toward those long-term benefits, accumulation and return. And you’ll always have it; even if you leave this job, you can either roll it over to an IRA or your next employer account.

Once that’s covered, take a close look at your budget and decide how much you have to put into an investment to start. Maybe you’ll save for a few months and start with a larger lump sum.

Set Your Goals