What explains Texas’ cold snap last February?

Several factors impact the frequency and severity of cold spells in Texas, from the strength of the polar vortex — a seasonal, swirling mass of cold air that circles high above the Arctic — to whether we’re in an El Niño or a La Niña year, which influences whether Texas has a wet or dry winter, to the natural patterns that influence the position and strength of the jet stream, which can determine the path and duration of weather systems.

Scientists say it’s unlikely that another cold spell like the one that swept across the state in February will happen this winter. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasts a warmer-than-normal winter for Texas due to continued dry La Niña conditions — although last winter was also during a La Niña year.

In addition to La Niña, the stratospheric polar vortex, a swirling mass of cold air that circles 10-30 miles above the arctic, is currently very strong, trapping cold air up north.

More sea ice than during recent years also has formed in the Bering Sea near Alaska, which Francis said can keep the jet stream from dipping down toward Texas. The jet stream forms where temperature differences cause strong winds, swooping storms along its path.