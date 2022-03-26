What are the Oscars for? Hollywood grapples with awards season anxiety

LOS ANGELES — To filmmakers who grew up watching the Oscars, this Sunday is supposed to be their Super Bowl. With its parade of fashion, movie stars and acclaimed films, the annual awards show, which once brought in tens of millions of viewers, inspired generations of artists to get into the business.

But as television ratings have shrunk and movies have been demoted to a supporting role in pop culture, many people in the industry worry that the glamour of honoring the top achievements in filmmaking has faded.

There's a growing worry that the Academy Awards have become a niche for a passionate crowd as audiences gravitate toward star-studded TV series, video games and TikTok influencers. That, some say, has created an identity crisis for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the group that votes on the awards.

The academy's mission has always been twofold: to promote the business of moviegoing while also honoring the highest achievements in the art form. But it has become harder for the Oscars to deliver on that promise, when general audiences respond with a shrug and as the definition of moviegoing evolves amid the rapid shift to streaming.

"The film business is at a particularly strange state right now," said Peter Newman, who produced the Oscar-nominated 2005 film "The Squid and the Whale" and runs the dual MBA/MFA graduate program at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts and Stern School of Business. "Clearly, saluting the best movies and the best performances doesn't necessarily make for required viewing at the moment."

The Oscars face a litany of problems, some of which are out of the organization's control, and others that are self-inflicted. Those include the unpopularity of the nominees, the fragmentation of the TV audience and controversial tweaks that were meant to preserve ratings but alienated the craftspeople that the Oscars are supposed to celebrate.

A major source of anxiety is that relatively few people have seen or heard of the movies that are most expected to win the main statuettes.

An early March survey of 4,500 entertainment consumers found that nine out of the 10 best picture nominees had less than 50% awareness among respondents. The frontrunners did not fare well. According to Screen Engine/ASI, 20% of people were aware of Netflix's "The Power of the Dog" while 14% knew of Apple's "CODA."

That's a problem for the academy, which is under pressure from Walt Disney Co.-owned ABC to improve viewership. Last year's Academy Awards, when "Nomadland" won the most coveted prize, drew a record low of 10.4 million viewers.

The lone film approaching traditional blockbuster status among the best picture nominees is Denis Villeneuve's "Dune," which grossed about $400 million in worldwide box office receipts and is nominated for 10 awards. Netflix's apocalyptic comedy "Don't Look Up," starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, was also widely seen, driving 360 million viewing hours in its first four weeks of release, according to the streaming service.

"The first question you have to ask is, 'Who's it really for?'" said a veteran film executive who requested anonymity to protect relationships. "You can't say it's for the public when you honor movies the audience hasn't seen and doesn't care about."

The value of an Oscar has changed over the years. Winning the gold-plated trophy was once a way for movies to get a huge bump at the box office and on home video, a strategy Harvey Weinstein perfected with films like "Shakespeare in Love." Winning an Oscar remains a lifetime goal and the ultimate resume booster for actors, directors, hairstylists and composers.

These days, though, box office is far less of a factor. Three of the best picture nominees — "The Power of the Dog," "Don't Look Up" and "CODA" — were released by streaming services. "Dune" and "King Richard" hit theaters and streamer HBO Max simultaneously months ago and have effectively ended their theatrical runs.

"You might say the academy has kind of lost its original purpose in the studio era, because there just aren't that many films in theaters," said Jonathan Kuntz, a film historian at UCLA's School of Theater, Film and Television.