A&M Consolidated won four games Saturday at the state 7-on-7 football tournament to reach the Division I championship game before falling to Round Rock 26-13 at Veterans Park.

The Tigers finished second in the 32-team bracket, which included all four local schools as Bryan, Rudder and College Station all qualified for Saturday’s championship bracket after all four went 2-1 in pool play on Friday.

Consol led the local group Saturday with victories over Pflugerville Weiss, San Marcos, Buda Johnson and Arlington Seguin to advance to the title game.

College Station bested Willis and Hightower on Saturday before falling to Arlington Seguin. Rudder and Bryan ended long droughts by qualifying for the state event, but both schools were eliminated in the first round of bracket play as Rudder lost to North Crowley and Bryan lost to Buda Johnson.

Along with the Division I schools, Lexington, Hearne and Cameron also all took part in the event at the Division II and III levels. All three schools competed in pool play Thursday and in their respective championship brackets Friday morning.

Lexington had the deepest tournament run of the three as the Eagles won its Division III bracket opener on Friday over Eastland before falling to Sonora. Hearne and Cameron both fell in their first-round bracket games. Hearne lost to Tidehaven in Division III, and Cameron lost to Somerset in Division II.

HIGH SCHOOL

College Station’s Johnson signs with A&M-Kingsville: College Station track standout Cameron Johnson put pen to paper and signed with Texas A&M-Kingsville on Monday.

Johnson ended his senior season with a bronze medal in the boys 200 meters at the Class 5A Region III meet. He also ran on the Cougar relay teams and competed in the 400.

St. Joseph, Brazos Christian impress at TAPPS 6-on-6, 7-on-7: The St. Joseph Eagles brought some hardware back to Bryan as the Eagles won the gold bracket title at the TAPPS state 6-on-6 football tournament Saturday at the Heart of Texas Soccer Complex in Waco.

The Eagles went 4-0 in pool play before beating Bracken Christian 37-1 and Azle Christian 22-21 to reach the championship game. They then topped Vanguard College Prep 42-0 for the title.

In the TAPPS 7-on-7 tournament, Brazos Christian finished second in the bronze bracket. After pool play, Brazos Christian beat Covenant Classical 19-15 and Fort Worth Christian 28-20 before falling to The Brook Hill School 34-14 in the bronze title game.

TEXAS A&M

Former players, colleagues remember Price: An outpouring of remembrances flowed throughout the weekend for former Texas A&M football player and defensive line coach Terry Price, who died Friday at the age of 55.

Price was a part of the “Wrecking Crew” defense, lining up at defensive end from 1986-89. He also served two stints as a coach on the Aggie staff. As a player, he helped A&M claim two Southwest Conference titles and led the A&M defensive line in tackles as a junior and senior. He was named to the All-SWC team and was an honorable mention All-American by the Sporting News as a senior.

“He came in and was a heck of a player, a heck of an addition to our team,” former A&M coach R.C. Slocum told The Eagle. “Was really a classy guy and a smart guy and really helped us. We had a couple championship seasons there, and he was playing and helped us do that.”

After two years playing in the NFL, Price returned to A&M and served as a graduate assistant coach under Slocum in 1994, when he met then defensive coordinator Tommy Tuberville. He followed Tuberville to stops at Ole Miss, Auburn and Texas Tech from 1995-2011.

“Terry Price was one of the best line coaches of our time,” now Senator Tuberville said in a statement sent to The Eagle. “I was proud to work alongside him for more than a decade, and with his leadership we accomplished amazing things at three different college football programs. Much more importantly he was a close friend for nearly three decades. I join millions of football fans in mourning his loss, and I want to offer my condolences to Kenya, Alexander, and Devin, who were the center of his universe.”

Price returned to Aggieland in 2012 under former head coach Kevin Sumlin to coach the defensive line, and he began working solely with the defense ends beginning in 2015 until his death Friday.

“I think when you look up Aggie in the dictionary, that’s Terry Price,” A&M athletic director Ross Bjork told The Eagle. “He just had great values. He was beloved by everybody. He was like uncle, dad, grandfather, brother — he was everything to everybody, so I think that’s what is going to be the hardest thing, because he meant so much.”

Price’s most distinguished alumnus was defensive end Myles Garrett, who was selected first overall in the 2017 NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns. Garrett issued his condolences on Twitter over the weekend with a video of Price speaking at Garrett’s draft watch party.

“I truly cannot express the impact this man made in my life,” Garrett tweeted. “Not only as an athlete but more importantly as a man, brother, and son. From his commitment to God, to grilling and mentorship, he embodied everything a great man should be. My family and I will always miss his presence.”

LOCAL

Toucans top Corpus Christ 4-2 at home: The Twin City Toucans outlasted Corpus Christi FC 4-2 on Saturday in USL2 play at Edible Field.

William Doyen, David Garcia, Fela Osifeso and Bryan Verset each scored goals for the Toucans, who improved to 4-2-1 and climbed into second place in the Lone Star Division standings. The AHFC Royals (7-1-1) lead with 2.44 points per match followed by Twin City (1.86), AC Houston Sur (3-2-1, 1.67), Corpus Christi (3-2-2, 1.57), Houston FC (1-5-1, 0.57) and Round Rock SC (0-6, 0.00).

The Toucans will return to action at 7 p.m. Saturday at Corpus Christi.

Bombers’ winning streak ends at six: The Brazos Valley Bombers fell to the Seguin River Monsters 11-4 on Saturday in Seguin, ending the Bombers’ longest winning streak of the season at six games.

Brazos Valley ended last week atop the TCL standings at 13-8 followed by the Baton Rouge Rougarou (11-9), Victoria Generals (11-10), Acadiana Cane Cutters (10-10) and River Monsters (6-14).

Brazos Valley opened this week’s action with a late game Monday night against the Cane Cutters at Edible Field. The teams are set to play again at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Bryan followed by an off day for Brazos Valley then a 7 p.m. Thursday home game against the Rougarou. The Bombers are off Friday then will hit the road for three games — Saturday at Baton Rouge, Sunday at Acadiana and Monday at Seguin.