Maybe the first-game jitters got to me, too.

Looking back on Week 1, I went 1-2 on high school football picks as I incorrectly picked Burton-Holland and College Station-Lucas Lovejoy with the lone correct pick being Anderson-Shiro over Hearne.

Let’s hope being under the bright fluorescent lights in The Eagle’s office doesn’t affect me too much this week as I make my Week 2 picks.

THREE GAMES TO WATCH

1. Huntsville at Bryan, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Points may come at a premium in Bryan’s home opener.

The Vikings were in a dogfight in Week 1 on the road against Waller as it took fourth quarter rushing touchdowns from quarterback Kason Byrd and running back Isaiah Nutall to give Bryan the 21-6 victory.

On the other sideline, Huntsville slugged it out at home with Consol for three quarters before the Tigers used a nine-point fourth quarter to pull away for the 23-12 victory.

Not to mention that last season when Bryan and Huntsville met in Huntsville, the Hornets came away with a 21-14 win in a low-scoring affair.

It might be another low-scoring battle on Friday but to Bryan’s credit, the Vikings managed to pull it together when it mattered in Week 1. And combine that with Bryan’s senior-heavy defense that held Waller to just 181 yards of total offense and recovered three fumbles, the Hornets could have some issues.

Bryan will contend with Huntsville running back Trae’Shawn Brown who rushed 25 times for 108 yards and a touchdown against Consol. He’s joined by wide receiver Savion Conteh and Huntsville uses two quarterbacks in Austin Taylor and Markcus Lewis.

Both teams are young in spots and still figuring things out, but the Vikings should have the advantage by not only being at home but also having a veteran defense leading the way.

Prediction: Bryan: 21-17

2. Crawford at Centerville, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Centerville likes to challenge itself in nondistrict and this week’s matchup is a perfect example of that thinking.

It’s a top 10 matchup in Class 2A Division I as No. 6 Centerville hosts No. 7 Crawford. When these two teams met a season ago, the Tigers were leading 6-0 at the half before the Pirates scored 21 points in the second half to come away with the win.

The Tigers will look to put more than six points up on the scoreboard this time around led by players such as Zantayl Holley, Lamarcus Justice and Andrew Newman. They combined to run for 297 yards last week with three scores on 24 carries against Buffalo.

They were aided through the air by Wade Neyland who caught two passes for 30 yards and a score from quarterback Riley Winkler.

The Tigers will need to play a clean game though as Crawford forced three turnovers in last week’s season-opening win over Goldthwaite as the Pirates picked up a 28-14 victory. Two of those turnovers were interceptions while the third was a fumble.

Prediction: Centerville: 20-17

3. Madisonville at Navasota, 7:30 p.m. Friday

It took overtime to decide Madisonville and Navasota last season which begs the question what’s going to happen this time around?

The Rattlers struggled out of the gates in Week 1 as they scored on a Hudson Minor run in the first quarter but were held in check the rest of the way by Navarro as the Panthers romped to a 34-8 win.

Navasota does return home this week for its home opener where it was pretty tough to beat last year with two of its three district wins from last season coming at home. The Rattlers also opened the season with a 41-14 win over Navarro last year at home.

Madisonville on the other hand seemed to carry over some of last year’s momentum as the Mustangs won their home and season opener 24-14 over Diboll.

It was an all-out team effort for the Mustangs as Texas Tech commit Lorenzo Johnson caught two touchdown passes from quarterback Ty Williams while cornerback/wide receiver Jakeithon Owens added an 87-yard punt return touchdown.

The Rattlers in front of the home fans should be able to hang around for a bit but Madisonville should take care of business.

Prediction: Madisonville: 28-14