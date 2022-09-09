For the drive home in Bryan: Clear. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Sep. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Bryan f…
Bryan's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead…
This evening in Bryan: Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Friday. Temperatures are …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though i…
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. There …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect…
This evening's outlook for Bryan: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Bryan …
Bryan's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40…