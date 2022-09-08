Sep. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening in Bryan: Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.