 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sep. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening in Bryan: Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert