This evening's outlook for Bryan: A few clouds from time to time. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 98. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 72 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though i…
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
The Bryan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to…
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead,…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
Bryan's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temp…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of…
Bryan's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 78F. Winds SE at 5…