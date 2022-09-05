Sep. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is only a 21% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.