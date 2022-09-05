This evening's outlook for Bryan: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is only a 21% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
