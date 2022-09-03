Sep. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.