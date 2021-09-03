Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Mostly clear skies. Low around 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will feel even hotter at 101.23. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
