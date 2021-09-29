Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Thursday, there is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, thoug…
This evening in Bryan: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Ch…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
This evening in Bryan: Generally fair. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. T…
For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of…