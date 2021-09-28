This evening in Bryan: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Wednesday. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
