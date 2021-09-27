Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 22% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, thoug…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will…
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a …
This evening in Bryan: Generally fair. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. T…
For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of…
Bryan's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a very hot day tomor…